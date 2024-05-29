Previous
Backlit alkenet by tiaj1402
Backlit alkenet

I got some macro filters for my Lensbaby so just having a quick first go with them! My subject choice was very limited as was my time!
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture with lovely detail and dof. I was not aware that there is a macro lens for the lensbaby.
June 1st, 2024  
