327 / 365
Backlit alkenet
I got some macro filters for my Lensbaby so just having a quick first go with them! My subject choice was very limited as was my time!
29th May 2024
29th May 24
1
1
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
Tags
lensbaby
,
sol45
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture with lovely detail and dof. I was not aware that there is a macro lens for the lensbaby.
June 1st, 2024
