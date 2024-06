Bokeh catch

At work, I'm in a team of 4. Today, due to sickness and leave I was flying solo! It was a little frantic to say the least so no lunchtime walk. However I did manage to take a breather outside for a few mins. I am trying to love my kit lens as its light and small and I don't use it very often, preferring my 35mm prime. I'm keeping it on the camera for a week or so to see what it can do!