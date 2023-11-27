Previous
And the rains came down …… by tiaj1402
143 / 365

And the rains came down ……

Went out for a lunchtime walk at work and didn’t check the weather before I left. My camera and I got a little damp!
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
