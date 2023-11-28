Previous
Blanket by tiaj1402
Blanket

From the November words list.
Hand held with a fairly slow shutter to catch the falling leaves!
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Tia

@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime!
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful light and tones.
November 30th, 2023  
