Previous
The long walk home by tiaj1402
152 / 365

The long walk home

Train strike today meant a day at home and a post swim breakfast with a friend!
Lovely walk home making the most of this much needed winter sunshine.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
A long walk indeed.
December 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great leading line through the park.
December 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise