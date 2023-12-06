Sign up
Previous
152 / 365
The long walk home
Train strike today meant a day at home and a post swim breakfast with a friend!
Lovely walk home making the most of this much needed winter sunshine.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
2
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
159
photos
21
followers
18
following
41% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
6th December 2023 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill Davidson
A long walk indeed.
December 6th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great leading line through the park.
December 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
