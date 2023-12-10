Previous
Next
Greenwich Foot Tunnel by tiaj1402
156 / 365

Greenwich Foot Tunnel

A very busy day today and clean forgot to take a picture so this is from yesterday.
The foot tunnel goes underneath the Thames to the Isle of Dogs. You can see the dome at its other end to the right in the photograph.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise