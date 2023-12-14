Previous
Inverted Leaf by tiaj1402
160 / 365

Inverted Leaf

I have posted the original in my other album. https://365project.org/organise/media/9366200

It looked a little underwhelming to say the least so I had a little play in Photoshop. I’ve not used the invert function before but I rather like it.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Looks quite a festive effect here, sort of icy
December 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise