Christmas Eve Dip by tiaj1402
Christmas Eve Dip

I’m a member of a local Bluetit Chill Swimmers group and this is where we usually meet. Water temperature was a chilly 7 degrees so more of a dip than a swim! Followed by hot chocolate and cookies once we were dressed and warmed!
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
