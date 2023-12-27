Previous
Practicing puddles by tiaj1402
173 / 365

Practicing puddles

Back to work today for the betwix days! Fortunately only half day and it was very quiet!
I have been and admiring the puddle shots posted and although not a particularly scenic reflection it’s a start!
27th December 2023

Tia

@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
Susan Wakely ace
Puddles provided a great effect for reflections.
January 1st, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Well spotted.
January 1st, 2024  
