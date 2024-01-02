Previous
Catch the Wind by tiaj1402
177 / 365

Catch the Wind

It was a bit gusty during my lunchtime walk today but so much worse on my journey home with fallen trees on rail tracks etc.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
Susan Wakely ace
It’s certainly been a blustery day.
January 2nd, 2024  
