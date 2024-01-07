Previous
Still here by tiaj1402
184 / 365

Still here

Taken on my walk yesterday. I did notice the hints of colour in the background when I took this shot but I rather like them!
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Susan Wakely ace
Nice hints of green.
January 8th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely spots of colour
January 8th, 2024  
