184 / 365
Still here
Taken on my walk yesterday. I did notice the hints of colour in the background when I took this shot but I rather like them!
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
2
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
193
photos
21
followers
18
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
6th January 2024 9:49am
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice hints of green.
January 8th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely spots of colour
January 8th, 2024
