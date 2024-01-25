Sign up
202 / 365
Gothic
Just love these windows on the building I work in!
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
211
photos
26
followers
22
following
Tags
windows
,
jan24words
Bill Davidson
They are beautiful and I do like like the reflections of the trees.
January 26th, 2024
