Previous
205 / 365
Perch
Had a lazy Sunday at home today and popped outside to the garden to get this shot. I don't see many birds in my garden despite leaving food out for them but my neighbours always seem to have them!
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
2
1
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
213
photos
26
followers
22
following
56% complete
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
28th January 2024 11:17am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely against the blue sky.
January 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A pretty capture. Same in my house where I have four feeders for different types of birds but the neighbors don’t have the birds either. Maybe it’s too cold right now (low 20)
January 30th, 2024
