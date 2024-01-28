Previous
Perch by tiaj1402
205 / 365

Perch

Had a lazy Sunday at home today and popped outside to the garden to get this shot. I don't see many birds in my garden despite leaving food out for them but my neighbours always seem to have them!
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely against the blue sky.
January 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A pretty capture. Same in my house where I have four feeders for different types of birds but the neighbors don’t have the birds either. Maybe it’s too cold right now (low 20)
January 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise