Previous
Dried grasses by tiaj1402
276 / 365

Dried grasses

For my birthday last year my son-in-law bought me this wonderfully autumnal bouquet of dried grasses from the Social Supermarket; a cause we all support.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise