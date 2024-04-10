Previous
In and out the dusty bluebells by tiaj1402
In and out the dusty bluebells

I love to see large areas of bluebells but this was just a small cluster in an overgrown patch near a railway embankment. My knees were not my friends after I took this shot!
Tia

