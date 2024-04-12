Previous
Greenwich Park Bandstand by tiaj1402
Greenwich Park Bandstand

I took the scenic route to work this morning and walked through Greenwich Park. In the summer there is a programme of music events held in the bandstand which I look forward to.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful composition and capture.
April 13th, 2024  
