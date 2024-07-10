Previous
Leaf imprint by tiaj1402
Leaf imprint

and photobombed by a sycamore seed pod! I spent some time lifting up wet leaves looking for a nice imprint to photograph. The leaf I lifted is shown and just as I was composing the shot the seed pod fluttered down!
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
Wendy ace
This image just gave me a great idea. Faving it.
July 10th, 2024  
