Photo 415
Revisited
I got off the train one stop early today and walked the additional 20 mins to work and passed by this pond (Casterbridge) which I have photographed many times before but always during my lunch break. It was lovely to see it in a different light.
29th August 2024
Tia
@tiaj1402
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
29th August 2024 7:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
