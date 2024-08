Abandoned on Washer Women's Bottom

I'm very behind with posting and commenting etc Very hectic at work this week due to staff shortages meaning my own work was put to one side in order to help others. Always happy to help others but it does means my own work load suffers.

I had my lunch al fesco today on Blackheath Common. A very knowledgeable colleague informed me that the spot I sat in used to be known as Washer Women's Bottom as the local laundresses would use the bushes to hang the clothes out.