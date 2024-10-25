Sign up
Photo 466
Angerstein Lane revisited
One from yesterday's lunchtime walk - just loving this little lane at the moment!
25th October 2024
25th Oct 24
1
1
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
541
photos
37
followers
27
following
127% complete
View this month »
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
467
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
24th October 2024 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
35mm
Susan Wakely
ace
The light and the colours are very nice,
October 27th, 2024
