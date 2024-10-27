Sign up
Previous
Photo 468
An October Walk
Somewhere in Greenwich Park!
One day I will learn how to create a collage in Lightroom.
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
1
1
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
542
photos
37
followers
27
following
128% complete
View this month »
4
1
1
365
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely collage of the shattering of leaves.
October 27th, 2024
