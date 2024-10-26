Previous
Capital flight by tiaj1402
Photo 467

Capital flight

Met with some friends for a late lunch and an opportunity for a walk in a previously unknown part of Greenwich - Point Hill. The hazy skyline was difficult to capture but a photo bombing bird added some interest!
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
127% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The bird certainly gives added interest to your great cityscape.
October 27th, 2024  
