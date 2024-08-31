Previous
The hulk on Horrid Hill by tiaj1402
Photo 417

The hulk on Horrid Hill

A couple of years ago I had to stop running due hip issues and started open water swimming instead! Today I revisited one of my favourite running routes - Riverside Country Park - a coastal path that runs alongside the River Medway Estuary. Jutting out from the path is a causeway leading to Horrid Hill which used to be a tiny "island" and reputedly gets its name from the prison ships moored nearby; any prisoners that tried to escape to the island (before a causeway was built) were hanged. There are other, alternative stories about the origin of the name. Magwitch from Charles Dicken's Great Expectations was one of these prisoners.
The last vessel to berth there, a barge named the Dick Turpin, ran aground nearby in 1913. Among the products it was carrying were jars of Dundee marmalade, examples of which (it is said) can still be found buried in the mud. I have never found any!
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise