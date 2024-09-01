Previous
Hung out to dry by tiaj1402
Hung out to dry

Lake swim this morning instead of pool. It was rather breezy and the water was choppy making the swim harder than usual. The breeze didn't stop the paddle boarders, kayakers and others!
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

