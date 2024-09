It's a jungle out there!

Having pulled muscles I didn't even know I had after my rather choppy lake swim last weekend, I was incapacitated for a couple of days and then not inclined to do very much for a couple of days after that! I did manage to get out at lunchtime today (Friday). The outside area at work, used by smokers, has lots of tendrils of Virginia creeper hanging down giving it a bit of jungle look. I gave it the lensbaby treatment!