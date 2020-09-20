Sentimental Journey - Last Shot

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) is a living history museum that restores WWII aircraft to flying condition. They own two B-17 Flying Fortress heavy bombers. One of them, Sentimental Journey, is in town for a week.



This is my last shot of Sentimental Journey during her visit here. She leaves tomorrow. But since they don't have an itinerary and were having some maintenance done, they don't know when she will take off. I'd like to be there but without a definite time I probably won't be able to see it.