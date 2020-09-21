Sign up
Previous
Next
52 / 365
Forest Starlight
Earth's nearest star, the sun, was shining bright through the leaves of the tall trees at Pocahontas State Park.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
1
1
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
189
photos
32
followers
59
following
14% complete
View this month »
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Latest from all albums
116
51
117
52
17
18
53
118
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Eclectica
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
21st September 2020 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
trees
,
forest
,
pocahontas
,
starlight
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Really nice lightning .
September 23rd, 2020
