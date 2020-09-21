Previous
Forest Starlight by timerskine
Forest Starlight

Earth's nearest star, the sun, was shining bright through the leaves of the tall trees at Pocahontas State Park.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
Esther Rosenberg ace
Really nice lightning .
September 23rd, 2020  
