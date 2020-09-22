Previous
Next
Gathering from the Bottom by timerskine
53 / 365

Gathering from the Bottom

I saw this honey bee gathering pollen from a spotted ladyfinger in the marshy edges of Beaver Lake at Pocahontas State Park. The whole area was buzzing with dozens and dozens of bees within just a few feet.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
fantastic macro shot. Fav
September 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise