The Missus and I went to The Flying Circus Aerodrome and Air Show ( https://flyingcircusairshow.com) just outside Culpeper, Virginia, this morning. It's about a 90 minute drive from home, we got there when they opened the gates at 7am...so you do the math on when we got up.
They have an entire squadron of Stearman trainers from WWII. I counted 12 and most of them were flying, and all looked flyable. There were nearly 11,000 Stearman (designated PT-17 by the Army and N2S by the Navy) produced by Boeing that were used as the primary trainer for WWII pilots. After the war, thousands were sold to civilians to be used for many purposes, including cropdusting and barnstorming.
These two Stearman (painted as an Army PT-17 on the right, and a Navy N2S on the left) were returning from giving rides and taxied right towards me.