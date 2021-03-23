Previous
Stella
Stella

Well, it isn't Stella, it's Stellaria media, or the common chickweed. As I noted yesterday, our backyard is an absolute playground for non-grass vegetation. The chickweed is plentiful this year.
23rd March 2021

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
