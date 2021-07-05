Previous
Brewster Face Plant by timerskine
184 / 365

Brewster Face Plant

I managed to capture Brewster (see today's 365 album) as he lunged for lunch. Sadly, he came up empty-handed, or rather, empty-billed.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 14th, 2021  
