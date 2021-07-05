Sign up
Brewster Face Plant
I managed to capture Brewster (see
today's 365 album
) as he lunged for lunch. Sadly, he came up empty-handed, or rather, empty-billed.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
679
photos
52
followers
38
following
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
Tags
bird
,
pond
,
brewery
,
egret
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 14th, 2021
