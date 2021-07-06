Previous
Next
Lotus Seed Pod by timerskine
184 / 365

Lotus Seed Pod

This is a close-up of the seed pod of a lotus that has already blossomed and lost its petals. As the pod continues to mature, each segment containing a seed opens and the seed falls out. This causes millions of people to suffer from trypophobia, which is defined in Frontiers in Psychiatry as "Trypophobia usually involves an intense and disproportionate fear towards holes, repetitive patterns, protrusions, etc." If not eliciting a true phobia, images of these seed pods can frequently generate feelings of disgust and revulsion (so I won't be doing any more of these shots).
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
They are so interesting looking . Beautiful details on this pod !
July 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise