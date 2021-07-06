Lotus Seed Pod

This is a close-up of the seed pod of a lotus that has already blossomed and lost its petals. As the pod continues to mature, each segment containing a seed opens and the seed falls out. This causes millions of people to suffer from, which is defined inas "Trypophobia usually involves an intense and disproportionate fear towards holes, repetitive patterns, protrusions, etc." If not eliciting a true phobia, images of these seed pods can frequently generate feelings of disgust and revulsion (so I won't be doing any more of these shots).