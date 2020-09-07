Previous
Fluttering By by timerskine
15 / 365

Fluttering By

This butterfly was fluttering by when I got this shot.

It's a yellow swallowtail butterfly (Papilio glaucus) and is about to land on one of the tickseed sunflowers.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
Photo Details

amyK ace
In flight, no less...great capture
September 8th, 2020  
Anne Pancella ace
Nice to catch it in flight.
September 8th, 2020  
