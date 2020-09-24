Previous
Next
Stanley - Dorsal View by timerskine
20 / 365

Stanley - Dorsal View

We have a screened-in portion of our back deck. We leave the outside door propped open so when it is raining the dogs can shake themselves off there instead of inside the house. An orb weaver spider has made this web in the open doorway.

Orb weaver webs are beautiful things and it is fascinating to watch the spider spinning it. Remarkably, even very large webs are built in the evening, and then taken down by the spider in the morning. Every day.

The Missus and I have had orb weavers on our houses before - we welcome them because they eat nuisance bugs - and they are always named Stanley. I no longer remember why the first one was given that name, but it is now a decades-long tradition.

This is Stanley as viewed from the top (dorsal view).
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice details on the spider.
September 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise