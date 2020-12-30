Previous
Bring Out Your Dead by timerskine
38 / 365

Bring Out Your Dead

The Missus and I went for a long walk this afternoon at Dutch Gap Conservation Area. As we crossed a pedestrian bridge* over part of the river we saw this Black Vulture (Coragyps atratus) eyeing us. It was disappointed by the amount of life we still had in us and looked elsewhere for its next meal.

*I took this picture from almost the exact same spot as the one I took on December 13. In fact, on that shot there are tree trunks reflected in the water in the upper right corner of the frame. One of those trunks is the tree this vulture is in.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
10% complete

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nice shot; they are weird looking but cool
December 31st, 2020  
