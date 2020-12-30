Bring Out Your Dead

The Missus and I went for a long walk this afternoon at Dutch Gap Conservation Area. As we crossed a pedestrian bridge* over part of the river we saw this Black Vulture (Coragyps atratus) eyeing us. It was disappointed by the amount of life we still had in us and looked elsewhere for its next meal.
*I took this picture from almost the exact same spot as the one I took on December 13. In fact, on that shot there are tree trunks reflected in the water in the upper right corner of the frame. One of those trunks is the tree this vulture is in.