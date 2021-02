Canal Walk Architecture III

The Missus and I went walking along Richmond's Canal Walk to see if we could get closer to the bald eagle's nest we saw from the other side of the river two days ago . We could get closer, but that changed the angle so it was harder to see the eagle (I have some pictures of the top of an eagle's head, but that's about it).All was not lost as the architectural scenery was brilliant because of the clear air and high mid-day sun.