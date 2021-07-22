Previous
Next
Little Island Fishing Pier by timerskine
83 / 365

Little Island Fishing Pier

The Missus and I were at Little Island Beach for a walk since the temperature and humidity dropped way down from their intolerable levels of the past few weeks.

This is the gratuitous/obligatory shot of the Little Island Fishing Pier.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise