Overhead Cat by timerskine
93 / 365

Overhead Cat

This is a PBY-5 Catalina belonging to the Military Aviation Museum. It is a flying boat, used during WWII for reconnaissance, air-sea rescue, anti-submarine patrol, bombing, and carrying cargo and passengers.

I was at the Museum for a volunteer committee meeting when the Cat was being taken to an auxiliary hangar at a different airport so it could be sheltered from the gale-force winds that were coming in from Hurricane Ida.

After it took off the pilots brought her around for a low pass over the Museum. This is always fun to watch and is a bonus for Museum guests.
Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details

