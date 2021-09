We live about a 30-minute drive from Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge , just over the border in North Carolina. A few times a year they have "Open Road Days" where anyone can drive through the refuge on roads normally closed to the public. The Missus and I got a later-than-we-wanted start but went and enjoyed the scenery.This bald eagle was hanging out above one of the ponds. It was waaay out so I had to use all my zoom and some cropping to get this shot.