Sunrise Squadron by timerskine
97 / 365

Sunrise Squadron

The Missus and I went to Sandbridge Beach to watch the sunrise. As the sun came up a squadron* of brown pelicans flew through my frame.

Frankly, I'm amazed that they were in the focal plane and not blurred by motion.

*Groups of pelicans can be called a pod, squadron, scoop or several other names. I prefer squadron because of their flying formations, and in this case, the alliteration.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Tim Erskine

Esther Rosenberg ace
Awesome shot, amazing you captures the silhouette birds flying by.
September 13th, 2021  
