Sunrise Squadron

The Missus and I went to Sandbridge Beach to watch the sunrise. As the sun came up a squadron* of brown pelicans flew through my frame.



Frankly, I'm amazed that they were in the focal plane and not blurred by motion.



*Groups of pelicans can be called a pod, squadron, scoop or several other names. I prefer squadron because of their flying formations, and in this case, the alliteration.