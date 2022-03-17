Previous
Splish Splash by timerskine
131 / 365

Splish Splash

A black-backed gull (the one on the left with the black back) and a ring-billed gull (the one on the right with the ring on its bill) search the beach for some grub.
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Tim Erskine

