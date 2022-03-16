Previous
Sanderling Strut by timerskine
130 / 365

Sanderling Strut

The Missus and I went to the Carova seashore to take the dogs for a walk.

This sanderling was looking for food with a bunch of its friends.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Tim Erskine

Lesley ace
Oh very well captured
March 17th, 2022  
