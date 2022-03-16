Sign up
130 / 365
Sanderling Strut
The Missus and I went to the Carova seashore to take the dogs for a walk.
This
sanderling
was looking for food with a bunch of its friends.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
beach
,
corolla
,
sanderling
,
carova
Lesley
ace
Oh very well captured
March 17th, 2022
