134 / 365
Underside
Have you ever seen the underside of a painted turtle? Me either. But now, after seeing this shot, we can't say that anymore.
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
2
Album
The Other Other Album
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
31st March 2022 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
turtle
,
mackay island
,
minwr
