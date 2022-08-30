Previous
Dolphin Sunrise by timerskine
Dolphin Sunrise

The Missus and I went to watch the sunrise at Sandbridge Beach. It was OK as far as sunrises go, but we saw dozens and dozens of dolphins swimming south. We've never seen so many!

This was the only half-decent shot that I got.
30th August 2022

Tim Erskine

