Several times each year the Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge , a 35 minute drive from home, has "Open Road Days." They open the gate to a large road loop through the refuge that is normally closed to allow the wildlife to live in peace. The Missus and I were there at 7am when the gate was opened.We spotted something in the mudflats that was very bright green in the early morning sun. It was an American bullfrog , just enjoying the sun's warmth.