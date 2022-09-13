Previous
Egret Reflection by timerskine
Egret Reflection

I went to Stumpy Lake Natural Area, a Virginia Beach city park to look for birds. I found this great egret looking for something tasty to eat in the shade of one of the cypress trees that gives the lake its name.
13th September 2022

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details

