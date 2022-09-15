Sign up
145 / 365
Dune and Shadows
The sun was getting low in the sky as I left Little Island Park and the sand fences were casting some intriguing shadows on the dunes.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
shadows
,
dunes
,
little island
,
abstract-67
