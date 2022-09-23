Previous
Karen Heron & Myrtle Turtle by timerskine
Karen Heron & Myrtle Turtle

This great blue heron and a turtle (possibly a red-eared slider) were hanging out in the warm sun at Stumpy Lake Natural Area.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Tim Erskine

Photo Details

