147 / 365
Karen Heron & Myrtle Turtle
This
great blue heron
and a turtle (possibly a red-eared slider) were hanging out in the warm sun at
Stumpy Lake Natural Area
.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
turtle
,
heron
,
stumpy lake
,
ndao8
