A couple of times a year the Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge has an "open roads" weekend. Parts of the refuge that is normally off limits to visitors are opened. The Missus and I have started going there, timing our trip to be there when they open the gates at 7am.'Tis the season for tickseed sunflowers in Virginia. There are huge fields of them in the refuge but they were at a distance and unreachable. This one, however, was on the near side of the marsh separating me from those fields.