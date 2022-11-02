Previous
Royal Lunch by timerskine
Royal Lunch


This royal tern had a decent-sized fish that it was carrying while looking for a spot to land to eat it. It was pretty proud of its catch as it was letting out its distinctive 'KA-REET' call...even with its bill full.

I spent about an hour at Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge and came away with a trove of great shots!
2nd November 2022

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
Photo Details

